FY2021 EPS Estimates for Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Reduced by Analyst

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Duolingo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.98) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.60). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

NYSE DUOL opened at $155.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.70. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $118.54 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $948,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

