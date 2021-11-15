FY2021 EPS Estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.85). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $19.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $208,765.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,383.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

