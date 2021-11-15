FY2021 EPS Estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

ELMS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ELMS stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

