FY2021 EPS Estimates for ForgeRock Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ForgeRock in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.19). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $31.28 on Monday. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $49,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

