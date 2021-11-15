FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Decreased by Analyst

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.92). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13.
Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.07.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,070,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
