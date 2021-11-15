FY2021 EPS Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Lowered by Analyst

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report issued on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the construction company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

GCP opened at $22.28 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

