FY2021 EPS Estimates for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Decreased by William Blair

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($2.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.85. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 223,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after purchasing an additional 274,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,849.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,112.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,331. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

