FY2021 EPS Estimates for Greenbrook TMS Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Greenbrook TMS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.53) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.48). Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

GBNH stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

