FY2021 EPS Estimates for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Raised by Wedbush

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guild in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same period last year, the company posted ($999.00) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of GHLD opened at $15.10 on Monday. Guild has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Guild in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild during the first quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

