FY2021 EPS Estimates for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Cut by Analyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.79).

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

HCAT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 112.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $703,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 73.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 235,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,962 shares of company stock worth $8,157,456. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.