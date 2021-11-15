FY2021 EPS Estimates for IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) Lifted by B. Riley

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IN8bio in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.55). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IN8bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of IN8bio stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IN8bio stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. IN8bio accounts for about 0.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 1.37% of IN8bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.