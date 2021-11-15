FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lowered by Analyst

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.33) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.19). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $41.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,215 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 389,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 253,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

