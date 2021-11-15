FY2021 EPS Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Increased by Analyst

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.46) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.66). William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $106.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

