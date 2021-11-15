FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($2.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.94). William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

