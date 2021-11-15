FY2021 EPS Estimates for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Reduced by Analyst

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for MediaAlpha in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $70.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,621. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

