FY2021 EPS Estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.00) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

GLUE stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

