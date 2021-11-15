FY2021 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $43.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.