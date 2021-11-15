FY2021 EPS Estimates for Precision BioSciences, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Precision BioSciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.56). William Blair also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

