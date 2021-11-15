FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc Increased by William Blair (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ryan Specialty Group in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $40.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $497,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,699,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $72,165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

