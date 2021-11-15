FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tango Therapeutics Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.07). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $13.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.73. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $18,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

