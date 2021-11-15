FY2021 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.55). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.04) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $33.35.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

