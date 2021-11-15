FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) Reduced by Analyst

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will earn ($14.99) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($14.42). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,448,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,459,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

