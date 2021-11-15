FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Decreased by William Blair

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honest in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). William Blair also issued estimates for Honest’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HNST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $10.10 on Monday. Honest has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.