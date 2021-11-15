FY2021 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -7.25%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

