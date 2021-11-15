FY2021 EPS Estimates for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Decreased by Analyst

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

VERV opened at $48.27 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.