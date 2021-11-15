FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Lifted by Analyst

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($2.52) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.57). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

VRM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of VRM opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.63. Vroom has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,739 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,882,000 after acquiring an additional 595,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after acquiring an additional 889,998 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,881,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,219,000.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

