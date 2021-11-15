FY2021 EPS Estimates for WalkMe Ltd. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WalkMe in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.73). KeyCorp also issued estimates for WalkMe’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%.
Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,334,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,945,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,677,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About WalkMe
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
