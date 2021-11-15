FY2021 EPS Estimates for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Lowered by Analyst

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $499.87 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

