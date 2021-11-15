FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Decreased by Analyst

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.50). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of XENE opened at $31.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

