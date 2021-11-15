FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.27) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.20). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $77.54 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after buying an additional 435,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

