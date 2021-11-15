FY2022 EPS Estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the technology company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

