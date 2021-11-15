FY2022 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.42. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GIB. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.46.

NYSE:GIB opened at $89.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

