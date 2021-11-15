FY2022 EPS Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.23.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $641.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.79 million.

HLUYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $28.07 on Monday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.69.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

