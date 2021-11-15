FY2022 EPS Estimates for Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Isoray in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the healthcare company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Isoray in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.90. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Isoray by 300.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Isoray by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 537,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

