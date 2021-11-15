FY2022 EPS Estimates for Secom Co., Ltd. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Secom in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $17.32 on Monday. Secom has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

About Secom

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

