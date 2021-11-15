FY2022 EPS Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Raised by Analyst

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Thryv in a research report issued on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on THRY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

THRY stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. Thryv has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,406,509 shares of company stock worth $43,428,326. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

