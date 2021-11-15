FY2022 EPS Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Lifted by Cormark

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report issued on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.61.

Shares of TSE XBC opened at C$3.69 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$2.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The stock has a market cap of C$566.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.77.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.19 million.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.