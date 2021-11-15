FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

