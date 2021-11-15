FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Johnson Matthey Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Panmure Gordon lowered Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.98.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

