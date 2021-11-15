FY2023 EPS Estimates for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Raised by Cormark

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Docebo in a research report issued on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Get Docebo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $72.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.79. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.