FY2024 Earnings Forecast for LiveVox Holding, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LiveVox in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LVOX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $5.75 on Monday. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

