FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.72 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $708.07 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

