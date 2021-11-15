FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Issued By Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $9.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $247.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of -0.06.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.