FY2025 EPS Estimates for aTyr Pharma, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for aTyr Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIFE. Roth Capital upped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

LIFE opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.