G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Short Interest Up 13,950.0% in October

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 13,950.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GGGVU stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $10.08. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,828. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

