Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) PT Raised to C$48.00 at BTIG Research

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from C$31.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRPHF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $38.00.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

