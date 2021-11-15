Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the October 14th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is presently -190.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

