Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) & Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Head-To-Head Review

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gamida Cell and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -112.44% -53.41% Vaxart -5,414.56% -36.10% -30.69%

Volatility and Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gamida Cell and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vaxart 0 1 3 0 2.75

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus target price of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 441.18%. Vaxart has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 103.70%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Vaxart.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gamida Cell and Vaxart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$72.70 million ($1.74) -1.95 Vaxart $4.05 million 209.16 -$32.22 million ($0.54) -12.50

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Vaxart on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

