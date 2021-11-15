GCN Coin (GCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $116,074.86

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $116,074.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.75 or 0.00400893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

