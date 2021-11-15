GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$65.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.33.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded down C$2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$49.35. 59,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,806. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$39.89 and a 1 year high of C$60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$142,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,564,750. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,893,912.38.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

